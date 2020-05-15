Duane 'Dog' Chapman Posts Fun Throwback Photos for Fans Amid Engagement to Francie Frane

✖

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane "Dog" Chapman tried to lift fans' spirits on social media by sharing a few throwback photos, both taken long before social distancing was a concern. One picture came from a recent visit to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, while another was a look back at the glory days of Dog the Bounty Hunter. The photos were published days after Chapman announced his engagement to Francie Frane, 10 months after Beth Chapman's death.

First on Wednesday, Chapman shared a photo of the cast of Dog the Bounty Hunter from a cropped poster A&E created. The photo included Chapman, his children Leland Chapman and Lyssa "Baby Lyssa" Chapman and Beth, his late wife. "Wednesday wayback," he added as a hashtag. On Thursday, he threw back to his visit to the Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud in Tennessee. Chapman's team also shared the photos on the Dog The Bounty Hunter Team Instagram page.

This has been a busy few weeks for the Chapman family. On May 4, Chapman announced he was engaged to Frane after a few months of dating. The relationship has been endorsed by his children, unlike the complicated relationship with Beth's friend Moon Angell. Chapman met Frane after he called to hire her husband for yard work, only to learn her husband recently died. The two bonded over the shared loss of a spouse and became close. Beth died from cancer in June 2019, and Frane's husband died six months earlier.

"You know we go to Walgreens, Walmart, Starbucks and every single fan has been like 'My God you guys look good together' or 'Boy Dog you should keep with her, with her strength and her Christianity, she will stand by you,'" Chapman told The U.S. Sun earlier this month. "Or they tell Francie 'That guy right there is loyal.' So we have trusted that - and everyone is happy for us. And you know there's always going to be haters, and I probably arrested half of them."

Throwback to our visit to Tennessee pic.twitter.com/5mbk83lPL6 — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) May 14, 2020

Frane also understood that some might believe they moved "too quickly or too fast," but they believe God brought them together for a reason. "The truth is that both of us have spent three years walking alongside our spouses sick and we know that God brought us together and that's why we don't believe that it's too soon," she explained. "And because we both have done our share of screaming and crying and asking why. Then for us to come together the way that we did and build this friendship because of what we've been through, that turned into a love story. We don't believe that it's too soon."

Although Chapman is looking forward to marrying for the sixth time, he has said that no one will replace Beth in his heart. On Mother's Day, he referred to himself as the "husband of Beth Chapman." Chapman and Beth were married for 13 years before her death and are parents to daughter Bonnie and Garry. Chapman has 10 children from his previous marriages.