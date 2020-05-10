Duane 'Dog' Chapman Refers to Himself as the 'Husband of Beth Chapman' on First Mother's Day Since Her Death

✖

This year's Mother's Day is bittersweet for Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane "Dog" Chapman's family. It is their first without his late wife, Beth Chapman, who died from cancer in June 2019, but also comes just days after Chapman announced his engagement to Francie Frane. Chapman marked the day on Instagram with an emotional post, in which he referred to himself as the "husband of Beth Chapman."

"I am DOG Chapman chiracahua Apache The best Bounty Hunter in the world I am the husband of Beth Chapman And I miss her so much," Chapman wrote on Instagram. He included a photo of Beth with Jamie Pilar Chapman, the wife of his son, Leland Chapman. "I miss her so much too," Jamie added in a comment. "I wish we were celebrating this day again together. Happy Mother's Day Beth."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duane Lee Chapman (@duanedogchapman) on May 10, 2020 at 8:27am PDT

The post received hundreds of supportive comments from Chapman's fans as well. "Beth is so beautiful in this picture as always, your so lucky to have known her, make her smile everyday, and have had her true love," one fan wrote. "Take care Dog love doesn’t die when the person does but happiness can ease the soul, be happy sir."

Back in March, Chapman revealed he was dating Frane, and his daughter, Lyssa "Baby Lyssa" Chapman, supported the romance. The couple bonded over the loss of their spouses, as Frane's husband died only a few months before Beth. On May 4, Chapman and Frane told The U.S. Sun they were now engaged and were living together during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the interview, Chapman said he hoped to have a massive wedding, even inviting his "Dog Pound" fans. "I would love to have the biggest wedding there's ever been," he said. "I'm sorry but that's just me. I hope I can talk Francie into it and open it to my fans, the 'Dog Pound,' to everybody. It would be one hell of a party and it's just what people need right now. I told Francie, people they need a little love after being locked down. I love the idea of that."

There were a handful of fans critical of Chapman getting engaged to Frane just 10 months after Beth's death. Chapman later defended himself, telling PEOPLE he needs a partner and no one will replace Beth in his heart. "There will never be another Mrs. Dog. There is not," he said. "Francie couldn't do that. There will be a last Mrs. Chapman. If Beth was here, and saw Francie and saw how she was raised, her morality and this and that, Beth would say, 'Big daddy, don't lose her.'"