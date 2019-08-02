Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Offers Cash Reward for Information on Colorado Store Burglary

Duane “Dog” Chapman is ready to do anything to track down the thief who stole late wife Beth Chapman’s personal items from the family’s Colorado store during a burglary Thursday. After The Blast reported the crime early Friday, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star took to Twitter to condemn the the person or people responsible and offer an incentive to tracking them down.

“The Bible says it is an unforgivable sin to steal from the dead,” he wrote. “LARGE CASH REWARD FOR ANY INFORMATION FIR WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS (sic) !!!”

The Blast first reported that the burglary was discovered when a member of Dog’s team went by the Edgewater business and discovered thousands of dollars of clothing, merchandise and pieces of Beth’s personal bounty hunting gear missing, as well as priceless family mementos.

The personal items were reportedly being used in the store as part of a memorial to the late reality personality, who passed away in June at the age of 51 amid her battle with cancer.

Fans of the Dog’s Most Wanted family were shocked to see that burglars would stoop so low, calling for intervention to get these items back.

If anyone knows who did this, please encourage them to return Beth’s personnel items, even annomously, have a heart, she was a mother, a sister, a wife, please just return them — Ellen Navro (@EllenNavro) August 2, 2019

I’m so sorry that there are such evil people in the world! Loved you and Beth and all the kids! Hope she sends down a bolt of lighting to shoot these loosers with! She’s a badass and I know she can do it! Love to you all — Crystal Strickland (@Crystal50261767) August 2, 2019

So sorry Dog that this reprehensible situation occurred. I hope that whoever has done this gets caught and pays the price. You Can run But You Can’t Hide! #DogsMostWanted — T-Hyde ( Taylor) (@thydester) August 2, 2019

Dog’s Most Wanted premieres Sept. 4 on WGN America.

