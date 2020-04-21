Duane 'Dog' Chapman Calls New Girlfriend Francie Frane 'Babe' in Sweet Fishing Clip

Duane "Dog" Chapman is and his new girlfriend, Francie Frane, are spending some quality time together in the great outdoors of Colorado, where they got some fresh air on a recent couple outing. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star can be seen casting his line in the video first shared to his Facebook page on April 6, telling Frane he was looking to catch "the big one."

Frane remains off camera for the entirety of the video, but does engage in sweet banter with her beau over who is catching what that day. As the two go back and forth over Frane's haul for the day, she reveals to him, "[My fish] are in the basket for everyone to see,” to which he replies, "Oh it's gone, babe," before pulling in the basket and exclaiming at her two fish, "Good Lord!" Frane responds smugly as Chapman laughs, "Check it out and weep, baby."

Chapman and Frane went public with their relationship last month, revealing they had both suffered a recent loss, with Frane's husband, Bob, dying cancer several months before the reality personality's wife, Beth Chapman, died in June 2019 also of cancer. The bounty hunter's daughter, Lyssa Chapman, revealed to The Sun last month that she "couldn't be happier" for the pair, adding that her father was "head over heels" for Frane.

"They are both so happy together and they are good for each other. Francie has been very respectful to all the kids - and to Beth's memory - and my dad is the same way with Bob and their children," Lyssa said. "They go to church three times a week and dad is trying to give up smoking - she is a good woman for my dad. He's the happiest I've seen him in a long time - he's so in love and wants to spend the rest of his life with Francie." She later shared, They are both lost their spouses to cancer so they know what it's like to go through that and they are helping each other through it. Beth would approve - I honestly believe that Beth sent Francie for my dad - I feel like Beth and Bob are up there watching down over them."

The couple also has the support of Dog and Beth's daughter, Bonnie Chapman, who wrote on Instagram earlier this month, "Everyone who's judging my father should sure pray that they never have to lose their loved one and get judged for trying to fill the void. Your opinion is invalid. My mother would’ve wanted him to be happy. Now please shut up and let me my dad live in peace."