Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Aiding Fans Battling Addiction Following ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Premiere

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman is offering a helping hand to those struggling with addiction. Chapman shared a number for fans to contact if they need help on his Instagram page last week. The messages were shared the same week his new show, Dog’s Most Wanted, launched on WGN America.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duane Lee Chapman (@duanedogchapman) on Sep 6, 2019 at 9:53am PDT

“Call my team if you or someone you love has a problem with alcohol or drugs. 1-833-2THE DOG,” reads a statement Chapman shared on Sept. 6. “Let us help you change your life.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Addiction only wins when you are alone,” reads another statement Chapman shared on Sept. 7. “Call Dog’s team.”

Both messages earned a positive response from Chapman’s fans, and some even shared stories of their own battles with addiction.

“Dog you found the reason God created you. You walk with God and Beth is with you,” one person wrote.

“Such a awesome & noble thing to do. Help others who need the help. Addiction is a real & scary thing. Thank you Dog for taking on the task. God bless,” another wrote.

“This is amazing. Thank you all on the team for doing what you do to help people. You are soldiers for God and it truly shows. Your family got me thru a very bad time in my life,” another fan wrote in an emotional comment. “I have seen every episode of every show you have done. And while I was in prison getting my life right, watching your show gave me hope. I am proud to say I have been clean off drugs since November 8th 2011. Once again thank you for all that you do. I would really like to meet [you all] one day to give you a hug and say thank you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duane Lee Chapman (@duanedogchapman) on Sep 7, 2019 at 9:56am PDT

“I’m glad that there is someone out there will listen and help people,” another wrote.

The push is a partnership between Chapman and Addiction Recovery Institute of America, a part of Ethema Health Corporation. The teamup was announced back on August 22, allowing ARIA to use Chapman on their advertising and having him visit the their campus in West Palm Beach, Florida often according to the press release.

“I am pleased to be associated with ARIA as a treatment facility that does such great work”, said Chapman in the release, “I get a lot of people reaching out to me for help and I am going to now have confidence that we can work together to help them.”

ARIA representatives and members of Ethema Health echoed these sentiments and said they were looking forward to working with Dog and using his story to help others.

“We know that by continuing to do good work we will continue to gain supporters and endorsements such as the one we now have with Dog”, said Shawn Leon CEO of Edema. “We are proud to be endorsed by someone that has proven that a life of recovery is possible and shines a light of hope on those that are most hopeless. We look forward to helping a lot of people together.”

Chapman is also chasing criminals on Dog’s Most Wanted, which launched on WGN America last week. The series follows Dog and his “Dirty Dozen” team as they track down wanted fugitives. The first episode also gave an intimate look at the late Beth Chapman’s cancer battle. Beth Chapman died in June at age 51 after a battle with throat and lung cancers.

The premiere episode was reportedly the most-watched WGN broadcast in two years, earning almost 1.7 million viewers across all platforms.

Dog’s Most Wanted airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.

Photo credit: Getty Images