Drew Barrymore Cries in Apology Video After Strike Backlash

Drew Barrymore is offering up an emotional apology to the Writers Guild of America after facing backlash for her decision to return to her daytime talk show amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The Drew Barrymore Show host took to Instagram Friday with a tearful video, in which she said she wanted to "take full responsibility for [her] actions" and explained her reasoning for moving forward with the show.

"I believe there's nothing I can do or say in this moment to make it OK," a choked-up Barrymore said in her video. "I wanted to own a decision, so that it wasn't a PR-protected situation, and I would just take full responsibility for my actions." The actress continued, "I know there is just nothing I can do that will make this OK to those that it is not OK with. I fully accept that. I fully understand that."

Barrymore continued that there were "so many reasons" why the issue is "complex," and that she wants everyone to know her intentions "have never been in a place to upset or hurt anymore." She continued, "It's not who I am. I've been through so many ups and downs in my life, and this is one of them." The Never Been Kissed star added, "I deeply apologize to writers. I deeply apologize to unions." When it comes to the "huge question" of why she would do this, Barrymore explained, "Well, I certainly couldn't have expected this kind of attention, and we aren't going to break rules and we will be in compliance. I wanted to do this, because as I said, this is bigger than me and there are other people's jobs on the line."

Barrymore previously issued a written statement about her talk show's return, posting on Instagram, "I made a choice to walk away from the MTV, film and television awards because I was the host and it had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with which was studios, streamers, film, and television. It was also in the first week of the strike and so I did what I thought was the appropriate thing at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers."

She continued that she planned to "own this choice" and be in full compliance "with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind." Barrymore added of her show's first season, "We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time. I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience." The statement concluded, "I hope for a resolve [sic] for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility." The Drew Barrymore Show Season 4 is set to premiere on Monday, September 18,