Fate of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ on Paramount+ Revealed

Shantay, you stay. RuPaul’s Drag Race lives on for another season.

The massive reality hit continues to grow more and more, with Paramount announcing that both RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars have been renewed for an 18th and 11th season on MTV and Paramount+, respectively. The two companion series to both, Untucked, have also both been renewed.

“We want to express our gratitude to Paramount for their unwavering support of the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise as we celebrate more seasons of spreading joy and laughter,” World of Wonder co-founders and executive producers, Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, said in a statement.

The series’ renewal is not exactly surprising, given the rampant popularity of the show. Season 17 of the mainline television series delivered the show’s highest-rated premiere in years, with a 0.54 Nielsen rating, and the rest of the season delivered the biggest number of viewers in Drag Race history.

Similarly, the latest season of All Stars was a massive streaming success for Paramount+.

The two upcoming seasons will be the 82nd and 83rd seasons in the Drag Race franchise, which has several international variants as well as plenty of other spinoffs, like Drag U and Secret Celebrity Drag Race.

The last season of All-Stars saw a new format introduced known as the Tournament of All-Stars, which saw 18 drag queens divided into three groups of six to compete in different brackets. Six queens advanced to the finale, where they duked it out in a special lip-sync competition for the $200,000 prize. On the July 18 finale, four-time Drag Race contestant Ginger Minj finally took home the crown, in a win considered controversial by many of the series’ fans.