A ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Movie Is In Development

RuPaul’s Drag Race is sashaying into theaters soon with an action-comedy based on the popular reality TV series. Yes, you read that correctly.

Director Adam Shankman (Hairspray, Rock of Ages) is collaborating with RuPaul Charles and Drag Race production company World of Wonder on the as-yet-untitled film.

The official synopsis says the film “follows best friends Tess and DeeDee, train stewardesses who trade their dreary shifts on the Stank Rail for the glitzy Glamazonian Express. When a catastrophic “Stormganza” threatens to derail the high-speed train and crash it into Los Angeles, the duo in coach must join forces with the snobby first class attendants and President Gagwell (RuPaul) to save the day in this wild ride of camp and comedy.”

The film is written by Connor Wright and Christina Friel, who previously wrote for Fox’s animated comedy Grimsburg.

“President Judy Gagwell is the part I was born to play. Finally, a role I can sink my dentures into,” RuPaul said in a statement.

Shankman also shared his excitement for the project in a statement.

“I’ve been friends with RuPaul for 30 years and in that time I’ve watched him and the folks at World of Wonder help change culture writ large with Drag Race,” he said. “When they asked me to come aboard this hilarious and truly unhinged project, in a time so desperate for escapist entertainment and laughter, I couldn’t resist.”

The film will release in theaters sometime next year.