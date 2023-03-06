'Dr. Pimple Popper' Reveals Season Premiere Date

Dr. Pimple Popper Season 9 premieres on Wednesday, April 5 on TLC. The internet sensation-turned-reality TV staple stars Dr. Sandra Lee – a dermatologist treating some of the most extreme ailments in Southern California. TLC has given a few hints about what is coming this season.

Dr. Pimple Popper Season 9 will reclaim its usual time slot on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. In the new season, Lee will reportedly treat one patient with severe lipoma tumors covering his entire back and face. Another story in the new season will be Lee's first-ever house call. She will visit a woman with a case of stasis dermatitis "so severe she's at risk of losing both legs." This may be one of the most extreme treatments Lee has ever attempted on TV.

Meanwhile, this season will reportedly focus on Lee herself more than ever before. The doctor will delve more into her personal philosophy that fuels her work as a dermatologist to give patients a fresh start and full health. The season promises to explore the mindset that allows Lee to approach "every challenge with a smile and a love for her patients and their skin."

Dr. Pimple Popper began with Lee's unique and divisive online presence. The doctor began posting videos of her work on YouTube in 2010 and began to find a serious following in 2015, at which point she was also using Instagram. Lee offered patients discounts on their treatment in exchange for permission to post videos online, and that way she was able to grow her business.

Some of Lee's videos were simple extractions that could be described as educational, and many fans remarked on how "satisfying" they were. However, Lee's content gradually skewed towards more extreme cases which eventually interfered with her growth on social media. Advertisers were hesitant to show their products alongside her gruesome videos.

Lee made her reality TV debut in the summer of 2018 and has aired a whirlwind of content since. Although there are only 70 episodes of Dr. Pimple Popper to date, the "seasons" are counted in smaller installments since they air in short bursts. The last four seasons have included 10 episodes each, so fans can hope for 10 new installments starting this spring. Dr. Pimple Popper Season 9 premieres on Wednesday, April 5 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.