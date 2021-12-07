‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ Dr. Sandra Lee Gets a Visit From Dad in Heartwarming Holiday Special Exclusive Sneak Peek

Dr. Sandra Lee is getting a valuable reminder about Christmas from none other than her father in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of TLC’s holiday special Dr. Pimple Popper: A Pimple Carol, airing Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET. Working hard helping her patients even during the holidays, Lee is pleasantly surprised to see that her father, a doctor in his own right, is still visiting her clinic.

“You still working?” he asks, walking over with his ukelele to sit next to his daughter, diligently filling out paperwork. When Lee reveals that she is, her father urges her to not take it so hard on Christmas. “I don’t know. I’m kind of stressed out,” the dermatologist responds, to which her dad insists, “You should not work so hard.”

Beginning to strum “O Holy Night” on his ukelele, Lee visibly softens and gets emotional at her dad’s heartfelt holiday song, telling him, “You’re gonna make me cry.” When the last notes fade away, Lee reaches for a tissue before embracing her dad. He reminds her once more, “Don’t forget that it is Christmas, huh?” It was a beautiful song, but still Lee insists she get back to work for all her patients.

Before he leaves, Lee’s dad tells her, “Dad is proud. Proud parent time. Love you.” It’s a sweet moment that clearly means a lot to the TLC star, who looks back on how her father’s legacy has impacted her throughout the years. “My dad is a wise man,” she tells the camera. “He’s a great doctor and really such an inspiration for me.”

She jokes, “And he’s almost like the spirit of pimple past, giving me this touching reminder.” Despite that reminder, however, Lee has a to-do list a mile long, adding to the camera, “But I have things to do. I have people to see! Bah humbug.” Will Lee be able to take a moment to relax and spend the holidays with her loved ones? Dr. Pimple Popper: A Pimple Carol premieres Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.