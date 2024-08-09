'Forbidden Love': Eli Accuses Laurie of Being 'Ashamed' of Being Jewish in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Will Forbidden Love couple Laurie and Eli be able to make it through her conversion to Orthodox Judaism? The couple clashes in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's all-new episode of the TLC show as Eli accuses Laurie of being "ashamed" to be Jewish when he notices she isn't wearing the Star of David necklace he gave her.

Laurie explains that she took off her necklace because she's not fully converted yet, which sets Eli off. "That makes no sense, dude," he tells her. "You're studying, You're doing it. I mean, you've been doing it for a year." She responds, "But I just feel stupid wearing it because I'm not Jewish yet," but Eli fires back, "So I'm stupid for wearing the Star of David?" Laurie clarifies, "No, you're Jewish. I will wear it when I'm there," but Eli thinks her idea of putting on the Star of David the day of her mikveh is "f-king dumb."

"It does hurt me that she doesn't want to wear it. Makes me feel kind of f-ked up," Eli explains in a confessional. "I thought it was a nice thing to gift. But at the end of the day, it's about being proud to be Jewish, you know? Maybe because I've got so much Jew hatred in my life that when somebody doesn't want to be proud to wear it, it bothers me. It irks me to my core."

(Photo: TLC)

Laurie is now heated herself though, telling Eli it's "not cool" that he just called her dumb. Eli tries to explain he's only calling her thought process dumb, but that doesn't excuse his attitude for Laurie, who insists that while she's "grateful" for the necklace, she won't be wearing it right now.

Eli, taking her refusal as a slight at his religion, turns to her angrily, asking, "What do you think, I'm wearing a kippah on my head all f-king day, you think people don't look at me like, 'Look at that f-king Jew?' Happens all the time. You think I give a s-t? No. Same thing with you. You can't be ashamed to be Jewish."

Laurie insists, "I'm not ashamed. I'm doing this whole f-king conversion thing. Look at me, I'm wearing a f-king skirt and sweatshirt right now because we're in a Jewish neighborhood. I respect everything that I'm doing." She continues in a confessional, "There's so much on my plate already with this conversion. I have to change how I eat, how I dress, giving up holidays, and wearing a wig. So wearing this necklace, it's like added pressure, and it's kind of irritating that he's putting me in this awkward situation."

(Photo: TLC)

But Eli is now upset about Laurie's complaint about her clothing, points out that in a Jewish community right around the corner from their rabbi, "The last thing I wanted to see is you walking with your ass and titties out." Laurie then points out that Eli's tattoos on his arm are exposed, telling him to "cover that s-t up" if he wants to talk about her appearance. When Eli quips that she should go grab a sweater for him if she's upset about his tattoo, she starts to strip off her own, revealing a tank top underneath."

"What are you doing?" a panicked Eli asks, as Laurie fires back, "Here. You want it? Cover your f-king tattoo." As Eli begs her to put her sweater back on, Laurie storms off, swearing at Eli and calling him a "jerk." Will the couple be able to work through this difficult conversion?



Forbidden Love airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.