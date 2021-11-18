‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ Announces New Season Premiere Date for 2022

Dr. Pimple Popper Sandra Lee is back and busier than ever in a brand new season of the TLC show, premiering Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET. Lee returns this season “armed with her scalpel, splash mask and sensitive disposition” to help patients with skin conditions that have affected their lives for too long.

In the new season, Lee is taking on unique cases, including a condition called “puffy head cylindroma” she’s never seen before, a man with a cyst so large it now covers his eye almost completely and a woman whose eczema has caused her OCD and agoraphobia. Joining Lee at the practice is Dr. Betty Song to help solve the difficult and “sometimes extreme cases that other doctors might shy away from” to help change their patients’ lives forever.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Before Dr. Pimple Popper premiered on TLC in July 2018, Lee’s pimple-popping videos made her a celebrity on the internet, garnering millions of followers on social media. “I feel like sometimes I’m the Pied Piper of pimples,” she joked to PopCulture.com in 2018. “I think what I was really just trying to do is show people what I love about what I do and the intricacies behind [dermatology] and I feel that I found something that was able to grab a lot of people’s interest — pimple popping. I didn’t realize it was such a big deal … and when I saw that I just sort of seized upon it. I thought, ‘OK, this is a thing. Let me see how much I can grow it.’”

Lee admitted it was “tough” to grow with what some people call “pimple porn” videos because so many people were “embarrassed” to admit they enjoyed watching. “So we kind of brought that out in the open, which is a good thing,” she said. “The thing that sustains us the most is the fact that it makes people happy. We’re making people feel better about themselves. We’re making people that watch it feel content and happy, and it helps to decrease people’s stress and relax them.” Dr. Pimple Popper returns with a brand new season Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.