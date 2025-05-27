‘Down Home Fab’s Cole and Chelsea DeBoer ‘Really Excited’ Daughter Aubree Is Following in Their Renovation Footprints in Season 3 (Exclusive)

Cole and Chelsea DeBoer are back for another season of their HGTV show as they continue to build a “fab” legacy for their family.

Ahead of the third season of Down Home Fab, premiering May 27 on HGTV, Chelsea and Cole opened up to PopCulture.com about “gaining confidence” in their skills, their crazy Rock the Block filming schedule, and 15-year-old daughter Aubree’s interest in the family business.

Competing on Rock the Block‘s ongoing season while also filming Season 3 of Down Home Fab was a “chaotic time” for Chelsea and Cole, but the couple thinks it may have pushed them to new heights with their renovation projects.

“I think I didn’t have time to second-guess,” Chelsea told PopCulture. “You know, it was just like, make these decisions and go with it and just trust our guts and just roll.”

Chelsea and Cole both felt a little “insecure” about their skills in design and renovation when they first made the jump from Teen Mom to HGTV, but their work in their hometown of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has turned them into much more self-assured duo.

“I think I was just kind of scared and timid and trying to kind of find my own personal style,” Chelsea said of when she first joined the HGTV family. “And I feel like now I do know my personal style. I feel much more confident being in this position, and I feel like that shows through the designs. … You can feel that we’re a little bit more comfortable.”

The renovation business has become even more of a family affair this season, as Chelsea revealed the eldest of her four kids, 15-year-old daughter Aubree, has been following in her parents’ footprints.

“I’m really excited because Aubree really showed a lot of interest in some of our projects this year,” she said. “She helps us a little bit more with one of the houses, specifically. And I just think I’m excited for people to see her again and see how she’s showing interest in what we have going on.”

Having first appeared on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, Chelsea said viewers have a special connection with Aubree, “because they watched her literally be born,” which makes her involvement in their projects now mean “a lot to us.” It could also mean the start of a multi-generational family business, which Chelsea and Cole agreed is “the hope” of this all.

Another part of that family business is their Down Home by DeBoers store, which fans will get to see officially open for business during the Down Home Fab Season 3 premiere.

“To physically see people come support you is a crazy feeling,” Chelsea told PopCulture. “You know, I was having nightmares that nobody was gonna show up [to the grand opening]. I was like sick about it. So just to see people come support us — I don’t know. I can’t even put that into words. It was just so cool to see.”

“You put your heart into something, and it’s kind of like an artist, I guess,” Cole agreed. “You create something that you love, and you hope other people love it. So we were just like, we just finished this project, our store, and we’re ready to share with everyone, hoping people like it. And seeing the support was crazy.”

Down Home Fab returns with a brand new season on Tuesday, May 27 at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV.