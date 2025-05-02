‘Teen Mom’ Alum’s HGTV Show Returning for New Season

Chelsea DeBoer is doing well post Teen Mom. Her HGTV series Down Home Fab has been renewed for a third season.

Season three premieres Tuesday, May 27, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV. The last season drew in 7.3 million viewers.

In the show, husband and wife home renovation duo Cole and Chelsea DeBoer will hone their design and construction skills to become the go-to home renovators in their hometown of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The press release notes that the eight hour-long episodes will follow the couple as they grow their construction business, open a home store and coin a new cowboy contemporary design style.

Cole will serve as the project manager and jack-of-all-trades, and Chelsea, the designer. They will balance their busy family life including a newly driving teenager while managing their farm filled with animals.

In the premiere episode, Cole and Chelsea will help a single mother of three with health struggles fix up her outdated home. She’s been struggling trying to do so herself with DIY projects.

In a 2024 interview with Collider, Chelsea told the outlet of the show coming to fruition, “This is not real life. [laughs] I always thought it’d be cool [to have our own show]. Cole and I– we watch HGTV all the time. We are super fans. We’ve been super fans. We would just binge Fixer Upper and be like, ‘How cool is this? That would be so fun to do something like this.’ And it truly is such a dream.”

As for what’s the most challenging part of their work, Chelsea says it’s managing older model homes. “Definitely, the older homes are challenging, but also, we had some huge projects this season, and we are on a time crunch, and I think those were really challenging as well,” she said.