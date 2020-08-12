'Teen Mom 2' Star Chelsea Houska Says Journey With MTV Series Makes Her 'Heart Ache'

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska is looking back at memories from when she first started in reality television when appearing on 16 and Pregnant, and says it makes her "heart ache." Hindsight is 20/20 for the soon-to-be mom of four after looking back on a video that was posted by the Teen Mom Twitter account.

"Ten years, one husband, and two more kids later.... [Chelsea Houska's] dreams have all come true. Witness her journey since the [16 and Pregnant] days to [Teen Mom 2] on our official Facebook page," the television series' Twitter account posted. Houska retweeted it with a comment, writing: "Seeing this knowing what I know now....makes my heart ache. What a journey it's been."

😭😭 seeing this knowing what I know now....makes my heart ache. What a journey it’s been💞 https://t.co/21170CkDf0 — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) August 11, 2020

In the video, it shows Houska giving birth to her first child, Aubree, who was born five weeks early and is the daughter of Houska's ex, Adam Lind. Since starring on 16 and Pregnant when she was just a senior in high school in 2009, she's now tied the knot to husband Cole DeBoer and has welcomed two more children, Watson,3, and Layne, 2, with him and another on the way. Fans who have followed their sweet family's journey know that DeBoer isn't Aubree's biological father, but did take his last name in 2018 when she officially became Aubree Lind-DeBoer.

Houska and DeBoer announced via Instagram in early August the two were expecting their third child together. "One more DeBoer! Coming early 2021," she captioned the photo. Fans were speculating for a while because she wasn't on social media very much. She did come out and admit that she's not very good at lying so she felt it was best to stay away from socials until she was ready to announce. Just days after delivering the exciting news, she posted a gender reveal photo with pink confetti falling around them.

Houska has publicly stated before that the couple have discussed growing their family, but never gave much of a timeline or if it would actually happen. "We definitely want more kids — at least one — but I think we're going to wait probably a little farther than the last two babies," she told E! News in February 2019. "Maybe when [Layne is] 2, we'll start thinking about it. But there will be more." According to InTouch, she did hint that baby no. 4 may be their last, but there's still an inch of hope for more in the future.