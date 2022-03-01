‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’: GG Thought She Was Going to Die During Heart Emergency in Exclusive Sneak Peek

GG has a “new lease on life” after her emergency heart surgery had the Doubling Down With the Derricos matriarch thinking she wasn’t going to make it through. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the TLC show, Deon Derrico and three of his 14 kids with wife Karen Derrico go to pick up GG from the hospital, and it’s an emotional experience for all.

“GG, she’s back home because we do our [prayers] again, and now we get to sleep with her and get candy with her,” 8-year-old Daiten tells the camera of welcoming her grandma home after she had to be rushed to the emergency room in intense pain. GG couldn’t be happier to be home from the hospital, but she tells Deon that her heart has gone through so much, it’s got her “whole body tired.”

“They kind of beat up on me a little bit this time,” she tells her son, admitting through tears to the camera, “When I was in the hospital, I literally thought I was gonna die. I prayed to God and asked him to take care of my family. I honestly felt like I wouldn’t make it.” It’s a difficult moment for Deon to watch his mom in such a vulnerable state.

“This is very painful. It’s scary,” he tells the camera later. “Life is precious; life is delicate [and] for the first time ever, I’m starting to see my mother as being fragile.” The TLC star continues, “I never saw her as fragile before. I don’t know how life would be to not have that old GG back with us. It would be devastating.”

As GG begins to cry about just how difficult her health journey has been, her son reassures her that despite how tough this battle gets, he knows she’s “too stubborn” to give up. “And then I’m so grateful that God has given me the chance and the opportunity to go on,” GG agrees. “So I’m not leaving, and I’m getting a new lease on life.” Doubling Down With the Derricos airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.