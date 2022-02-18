‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’: Move Plans Spark Tension With Karen, Deon and His Mom in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Deon and Karen Derrico’s possible move to South Carolina is causing quite a bit of tension with Deon’s mom, GG. In a PopCulture’s exclusive sneak peek of an all-new season of Doubling Down With the Derricos, premiering Tuesday, Feb. 22 on TLC, the trio sits down to talk about the potential move, and Karen is left feeling on the outside looking in.

“I can promise you one thing – I’m not moving,” GG declares right off the bat, as Deon asks her to simply consider the possibility of the move, as nothing is “etched in stone.” “And that’s what I was talking about,” GG continues, “but your wife there, she had to kick something else into this.”



Karen laments to the camera, “Moving to South Carolina is definitely gonna be a hard sell. Because Derrico and his mom, they are very, very cityfied, and it is hard to take city people into the country. But I don’t want my children to grow up, talk and say, ‘Well, I don’t really know a lot of my mom’s family. I always heard it’s a big family but I don’t really know them.’”

Karen continues to her mother-in-law that while there’s no final decision being made, she would love for GG to come to see South Carolina and “just fall in love the way [Deon] has fallen in love.” GG turns to her son, “But you didn’t tell me you had fallen in love,” to which he responds, “I hadn’t, but I wouldn’t dare correct her.” Deon continues to a confused Karen, “I mean, I ain’t falling in love, cause I’m still a city person,” while GG chimes in, “That’s exactly right.”

Karen can’t help but feel like she’s now on the losing side of this discussion. “When GG and Derrico take sides against me, I just roll my eyes up cause it’s like, that’s my family, that’s my history,” she explains. “It’s because of growing up in that small town that I am the person that I am. So if you’re not feeling South Carolina, then you’re not feeling me.” Doubling Down With the Derricos premieres a brand new season Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.