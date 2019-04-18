‘Double Shot at Love’: What Happened to ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Vinny Guadagnino’s Girlfriend

Vinny Guadagnino may be looking for love alongside best friend Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio in Double Shot at Love, but whatever happened to the Jersey Shore star’s last girlfriend?

In the first season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Guadagnino introduced fans to girlfriend Elicea Shyann, who had featured prominently on his Instagram as well. While the couple made a cute pair, it was clear things weren’t going well for them from the start, being seen fighting on the phone throughout the season.

One major point of contention was when Guadagnino got a cocktail waitress’ phone number out at a strip club, and while he claimed not to have been pursuing her sexually when explaining the situation to Shyann, she didn’t see it that way.

“Would you like a guy picking me up at a club? I don’t think so. That’s flirting. I want you to just understand my perspective,” she told him on the phone during a tense phone call.

Not long after, the influencer took to her Instagram to share a clip from the show in an angry rant she soon deleted.

“Here’s some free promotion!!!! for the trash everyone loves to watch. I’m a real f—ing person who wakes up DAILY to more and more bulls— and heartache, she wrote at the time the episode aired, adding more photos of Guadagnino and continuing, “Humiliation disrespect zero empathy lol it’s truly AMAZING. Everyone lives for the drama watching good things go to s—.”

Despite that, Guadagnino has no hard feelings for Shyann, telling Us Weekly in April 2018 after the split, “I love her. She’s a great girl. Long distance… She’s in California and I live in New York. It’s just too hard to keep up. I don’t regret anything. I really care about the girl.”

As for Shyann, she revealed in a November 2018 post that she had been accepted into nursing school.

“After a year of care taking bedside for patients ranging from rehab to hospice, completing my prerequisites, and now working in medical detox, I can say I’ve come quite a long way and learned way more than I could have anticipated,” she wrote. “Although, I’ve had one hell of an emotionally trying year, it’s taken me longer than I had planned, my plan has changed several times, and I’ve had some road blocks along the way, I’ve persevered! I hope this motivates someone struggling to keep pushing forward.”

