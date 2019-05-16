‘Double Shot at Love’: Pauly D’s Love Interests Get Into a Screaming Match in Shocking Preview

Looks like Angelina Pivernick’s visit to the Double Shot at Love house didn’t exactly have a calming effect on the women vying for Pauly D’s heart.

In a sneak peek of Thursday’s all-new episode of MTV’s newest dating show featuring Jersey Shore best bros Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino, a simple question from the former Shore roomie sets off the normally sweet Suzi against house drama queen Nikki.

“I feel she’s shady,” Suzi tells Angelina when asked about her problem with her rival competitor.

“That’s how you feel, that’s how you feel,” Nikki replies, to which Suzi counters, “That is how I feel, this is why I’m bringing it up.”

The uncharacteristically aggressive response takes the other women totally off guard, with Alysse telling the camera, “We’re all shocked Suzi is standing up to Nikki. We’ve never seen that side of her before.”

Nikki justifies her emotional responses to the other women to Angelina, explaining, “They voted me most jealous in the house because they think I don’t want them to be around Pauly, or when I’m around him I hog him, but I can’t hide how I feel,” but Suzi accuses her of dodging the issues she’s just laid forth.

“Honey! Don’t come at me with your sob story,” she tells her. “You’re fake as f—!”

“You don’t know SH*T about me. PERIOD!” 😳 Find out what happens when tensions rise between Nikki and Suzi on #DoubleShotAtLove TONIGHT at 8/7c on @mtv. pic.twitter.com/5vglvqT7eN — A Double Shot At Love (@MTVShotAtLove) May 16, 2019

“B—, you’re fake as f— too,” Nikki says, getting up as the fight really starts to pick up between the two, with Nikki hitting up a classic reality TV, “I’m not here to make f—gin friends with all you,” and telling Suzi she “speaks b— too.”

Upstairs, Pauly D and Vinny have begun to catch on to the screaming match going on beneath them, creeping out to the balcony to see if they can sneak more intel without getting drawn in.

“Oh my God, I hear them,” Vinny says nervously. “They’re pretty loud.”

Pauly adds, “What is that? You heard that? What the hell is going on?”

“I’m hearing yelling, screaming,” the DJ continues to the camera, earning a quip from Vinny, “I think Angelina just has that effect on people.”

While the two bachelors are staying out of the melee for now, Maria downstairs is thinking a real brawl is about to break out.

“It keeps getting louder and louder, they keep getting face-to-face, and I’m thinking who’s gonna swing first?” she tells the camera. “I don’t know what’s about to go down, but thank God Angelina’s there, ’cause she’s an EMT.”

Will Angelina have to break out a neck brace when this is all over?

Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV