‘Double Shot at Love’: How to Call Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino’s Secret Dating Phone Line

Want more Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny? Fans of the Jersey Shore besties’ new dating show have a way to get their very own slice of the romance with the Duck Phone Dating Line.

During Thursday’s two-hour series premiere of the MTV show, which features 20 women vying for the love of one — or both of the Jersey Shore stars, the lucky bachelors revealed their secret dating line was up and running.

If you call (201) 308-0411, fittingly a New Jersey number, you’ll get a message from either Pauly (“I love dating this time of year!”) or Vinny (“Your resident Keto Guido turned master of love!”) as well as a number of options to choose.

Pressing one gets you a pick up line like Pauly’s, “We’re not socks, but I think we make a great pair,” while pressing two can help you get out of a date with a total stalker, offering excuses like, “Sorry I can’t make it anymore, I have family dinner.”

Feeling “unlucky” in love? Pressing three gets you a positive affirmation like, “Remember to love yourself and someone else will be lucky to love you too,” while pressing four will give you more practical tips to get over a break up, like, “Don’t answer that ‘U up?’ text message at 2 a.m.”

And if you’re just looking to hear you’re “beautiful and deserving of love,” press five to get a message from the Jersey Shore stars like, “You may not know it, but you are beautiful and loved.”

Vinny and Pauly might be calling the Duck Phone Dating Line themselves throughout the season, which the DJ told PEOPLE ahead of the premiere was no easy task.

“It was difficult!” Pauly said. “You have 20 women and they’re dating both of us. I spend time with one, and the other ones are all looking at me — they’re judging. I leave that one to go to another one, and then that one is like, ‘Why did you leave me?!’ My head was spinning the whole time.”

“It was weird for two reasons,” Vinny explained. “One, it would cause drama, so of course people would be upset and jealous. Then there was this other weird part where you would hook up or kiss [someone], and those girls were all friends with each other! It got really weird. Like, are you guys buddy buddy after that?”

“Kissing one of them was a nightmare,” the DJ chimed in. “They would run and throw it in the other girls’ faces. I could only imagine spending the night [with one of them]. It was too much drama to even attempt to do that. There were hookups, but we had to be delicate in that house.”

Double Shot at Love With Pauly D & Vinny airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV