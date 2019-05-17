‘Double Shot at Love’: Angelina Pivarnick Admits She’d Still ‘Snatch’ up Vinny Guadagnino After ‘Jersey Shore’ Fling

It may be more than a decade after their Jersey Shore hook-up, but Angelina Pivarnick may still have a few lingering feelings for Vinny Guadagnino.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans have watched the two former roommates’ flirty fighting before, but when Angelina stepped into the Double Shot at Love house during Thursday’s episode of the MTV dating show featuring Vinny and his bestie Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, she came in hot.

“You look so hot right now Vinny, I gotta be honest with you,” she said, embracing a clearly uncomfortable Vinny.

The bride-to-be, who is preparing to marry fiancé Chris Larangeira, continued, “If I wasn’t engaged, I would snatch you right up.”

Bringing Angelina into the house with all the women vying for their heart was a bit awkward, Vinny admitted, but he hoped it would hope clarify his relationship with current flames, not bring up past ones.

“If any of these women have watched Jersey Shore, they would know that me and Angelina had had some relations in the past,” he told the camera. “I hope they won’t hold that against me. It was a long time ago.”

“Still happened,” Pauly chimed in.

The EMT definitely didn’t hold back making her mark with the women from the start, calling out soft-spoken Mish for speaking up in defense of Nikki, who doesn’t drink alcohol, when it came time to take shots.

Sending the trademark sweetie up to the closet to cry after telling her she didn’t “belong in [Angelina’s] family,” Vinny and Pauly tried to both play damage control with the women while also staying out of the line of fire themselves.

“It’s been rough with Angelina here,” Vinny told the camera. “I think the girl’s crazy, honestly, and it’s getting aggressive.”

In the end, Angelina’s boozy night in with the women was definitely abrasive, but managed to coax out a fight between Nikki and Suzi that nearly came to blows that left Pauly wondering if the frontrunner was “crazy.”

“She’s like a hot crazy,” Angelina said before leaving the mansion. “Like, I kind of like her.”

Teasing Vinny as she got into a cab, she added, “I still love you, Vinny. You’ll never find a girl like me.”

Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

