'RHONY' Alum Dorinda Medley Shows off 14-Pound Weight Loss in Fiery Red Swimsuit

Dorinda Medley is feeling confident as she struts her stuff on the beach after dropping 14 lbs. The former Real Housewives of New York City star, 56, has been using Nutrisystem to embrace a healthier lifestyle, which she attributed to her weight loss in the caption of an Instagram post Tuesday showing her looking fabulous in a red, one-shoulder swimsuit.

"After losing 14 pounds on [Nutrisystem] I’m excited to be wearing a bathing suit with confidence!" Medley captioned the photo. Later that same day, the reality personality shared a video in which she fits into an old pair of jeans, writing below, "My favorite jeans finally fit and I did it the healthy way!

It’s a happy Tuesday!" Medley's progress was celebrated by her fans, who reminded the Bravo star how wonderful she looks at any size. "Looking great dorinda!!!!" one person commented, as another added, "That’s amazing Dorinda!!! You’re beautiful at any size! What matters most is how you feel!" A third added, "Work it Dorinda!! You look gorge!"

Medley announced in August she would be leaving RHONY after six seasons. "What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice... But all things must come to an end." she wrote on Instagram at the time. "This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way."

The 13th season of RHONY returns without Medley on Tuesday, May 4 at 9 p.m. ET. Returning for another season are Housewives Leah McSweeney, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and Sonja Morgan, who will be joined by newcomer Eboni K. Williams. RHONY alum Heather Thomson also filmed with the women for part of the season, but reportedly got into a feud with McSweeney that caused her to drop out. Fans saw part of that fight during the Season 13 trailer, in which the Married to the Mob founder called Thompson a "Karen."

McSweeney has hinted at the root of her issue with Thompson on Instagram, sharing a cryptic message reading, "I don’t like women who… slut-shame other women. Act morally superior to other women. Plastic surgery shame other women…especially while acting like the queen of wokeness." The Real Housewives of New York City returns for Season 13 on Tuesday, May 4 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.