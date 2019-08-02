‘RHONY’ Star Dorinda Medley Talks Behind-the-Scenes of the Housewives’ Iconic ‘Work Done’ Video (Exclusive)

It was the Real Housewives crossover Bravo fans couldn’t have even dreamt of, and boy, did Dorinda Medley ever “make it nice.” Teaming up to sing about getting “Work Done,” the Real Housewives of New York City star teamed up with castmate Sonja Morgan, Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Porsha Williams, Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Tamra Judge and Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Melissa Gorga to break it down in a music video collaboration for Fiber One.

The video campaign instantly went viral, with fans commenting, “Who knew Fiber One was capable of producing an absolute bop?” but as Medley told PopCulture.com after it released, getting together with the other Housewives to strut their stuff was “unbelievable.”

“What I thought was great that Fiber One did is it put together a strong group of women,” she added of her fellow Housewives. “We put ourselves out there, which is why the public loves us, because they can both make fun of and relate to [us].”

Working with all these “amazing personalities” during the day-long shoot, Medley praised all her Bravo co-stars for being “very professional” and making the day go by so quickly.

“I was so excited and surprised to be asked,” she recalled, noting that she hasn’t “had a lot of plastic surgery stuff yet.”

That being said, being in the entertainment industry, Medley noted that as your body changes with age, she is passionate about “looking the best that you can and feeling the best you can.”

“We all get tweaks, you have to, you want to look your best in the public eye,” she added to PopCulture.com. “There’s no getting away from aging; you have to embrace it.”

For the Dorobics instructor, getting “work done” right now is not only physical, but spiritual and mental.

“You’ve keep yourself strong on many levels,” she explained, adding that the Fiber One bars, with just 70 calories and 2 grams of sugar have become a great snack on the go for her as she works to renovate her home in the Berkshires. “We make this whole thing very overwhelming, but it’s not. Take everything day by day and just consistently choose good products and good exercise.”

Photo credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images