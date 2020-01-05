‘Don’t Be Tardy’: Brielle Biermann Has Lip Fillers Removed to Look Like Her ’18-Year-Old’ Self

Don’t Be Tardy star Brielle Biermann is kicking off her new year by changing up her looks. The 22-year-old decided to make some major changes. revealing in her Instagram Story that she’s ditching her lip fillers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴀɴᴀ ᴄʀɪsᴛɪɴᴀ ᴛʀɪsᴀɴ, ᴘᴀ-ᴄ (@thewhitecoatbeauty) on Mar 28, 2019 at 3:38pm PDT

The reality star has had her lip fillers since at least 2015 when she was 18 years old. Now in 2020, she’s looking to turn back the clock a bit according to E! News.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Dissolved my lips yesterday…,” she captioned the Instagram Story post. “Gonna look like 18 year old Brielle soon. 2020 new year new me!…Black n blue for a few days.”

She also shared a few throwback photos from when she was 16 and 17 years old, adding a note for fans in the process.

“I know y’all know these lips aint the vibe,” she captioned one of the photos. “I was 16 or 17 here.”

Biermann received her lip fillers from the same doctors that worked with the Kardashian family, specifically Kylie Jenner. Biermann posted a glowing post at the time, thanking the surgeon who made it possible and discussing the process.

“Thank you thank you thank you!!!…My lips are my biggest insecurity and I’m so happy w my results now,” Brielle wrote after her first treatment. “You truly are the best! Even though I hate needles you made this very easy! Thank you again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brielle Karenna Biermann (@briellebiermann) on Nov 25, 2015 at 11:43am PST

Mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann discussed her daughter’s decision to get fillers in the past, telling Us Weekly she gave permission while staying combative about other cosmetic procedures.

“She’s always talked about wanting bigger lips. She turned 18, I took her to the best. That’s her decision, her choice,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum said in 2018. “I took her to the best. She was very open because she said she didn’t want other girls that felt like her to not know that there wasn’t an option. So, she shared that with the world. Then, they’re like, ‘You look like a duck, you look awful, they look terrible, blah, blah, blah,’ and Brielle’s like, ‘Well f—, maybe I shouldn’t say anything.’ I said, ‘No, you just basically do you.’”

There isn’t any indication why the reality star wanted to have her lips back and dissolve her fillers, but it would seem 2020 is a transformative year for many people.