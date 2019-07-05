Will ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Get Canceled Following Beth Chapman’s Death?

Just days following the news that Beth Chapman had passed away after battling cancer for the last few years, fans have been wondering if her new show Dog’s Most Wanted is at risk for getting canceled by the network. The show is similar to Dog the Bounty Hunter, and features Chapman and her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, hunting down wanted criminals.

The show was originally thought to be airing this fall, but recently there were reports that suggested it may not debut until sometime in early 2020.

At this time, there is no indication that Dog’s Most Wanted will be canceled. In fact, the show’s home network, WGN, recently tweeted out a memorial message regarding Beth’s death.

We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that @MrsdogC lost her battle with cancer today. She was an exceptional woman, all of us at #WGNAmerica will miss her tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with @DogBountyHunter, her family, loved ones and millions of fans.

Chapman’s passing was first announced by Dog, who took to Twitter to share the sad news with fans and followers worldwide.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side,” Dog wrote.

Soon after, the couple’s daughter Bonnie Chapman also commented on Beth’s passing, saying, “Love you forever mom. You’ve got a halo now.”

“I’ll never forget you, mama. You were such a strong woman, and you taught me to always be strong. You were strong for everyone, and you taught me it’s okay to let go,” she later added.

So thankful I got your beautiful smile. pic.twitter.com/4yRhAwh9xd — Bonnie Chapman (@Bonniejoc) June 26, 2019

Many others have come out to mourn Beth as well, with political news contributor Kambree Kawahine Koa tweeting, “There will never be another Beth Chapman. Her heart and passion was to make peoples lives straight through tough love.

“She impacted so many on the TV and on the islands. I thank the Lord she is in the arms of Christ right now. Prayers for @DogBountyHunter and family,” Koa added.

Rest in peace Beth Chapman… a good lady and a great American. pic.twitter.com/lZmWZTAEjk — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) June 26, 2019

“So heartbroken. RIP [Beth Chapman] We love you,” Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann said.

At this time, it is being reported by The Blast that Beth’s body will be cremated, rather than buried. However, no one from the Chapman family appears to have officially commented on that at this time.