'Dog's Most Wanted' Star David Robinson Dead at 50

David Robinson, Duane "Dog" Chapman's longtime partner who appeared alongside him on God's Most Wanted, has died. Robinson passed away Wednesday, Nov. 30 after suffering an unknown medical emergency, family members confirmed to TMZ. Robinson was 50.

According to Robinson's ex-wife, Rainy, the reality TV star was on a Zoom call Wednesday when he suffered a medical emergency. It is believed he may have suffered a heart attack or other heart-related medical emergency or a stroke, sources told the outlet. Emergency personally were immediately called, with both police and paramedics responding. CPR was performed on Robinson, but it was unsuccessful and he was declared dead. An official cause of death has not been confirmed.

"David was very healthy and was on a work call in our dining room at home when he collapsed. Life-saving maneuvers were attempted and paramedics were called. David died in my arms," Brooke Robinson, Robinson's wife, told TMZ in a statement. "We ask again for time and space to grieve for the husband, father, brother and friend that was lost."

Robinson had a close working relationship with Chapman, the famed bounty hunter who skills in tracking down fugitives earned him a number of reality TV series. Chapman's partner for years, Robinson appeared alongside the famed bounty hunter in a handful of episodes of WGN America's Dog's Most Wanted in 2019. The series – which also featured Chapman's wife, Beth Chapman, who passed away at the age of 51 in Honolulu, Hawaii in June 2019 – only ran for a single season. The show's website credits Robinson as a tech expert, noting, "working with the Chapmans for almost a decade, David specializes in the tech aspect of hunting. It is hard to unplug from technology these days and David will use that to find you!"

Reacting to news of Robin's passing, Chapman remembered Robins as his "right-hand man." In a statement to TMZ, he said, "I'm shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of David Robinson, my right-hand man of many years. Until we meet again, brother." Fans have also shared their condolences and paid tribute to Robinson, with Robinson's final Instagram post, dated March 4, becoming a place for fans to pay tribute. Writing on the post, one fan simply commented, "Rest in peace David" alongside the prayer hands emoji.