‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Star Beth Chapman and Tom Arnold’s Twitter Exchanges Right Now Are Hilarious

Dog’s Most Wanted cast member Beth Chapman is a hoot on Twitter, and her latest interaction with actor Tom Arnold is proof positive.

Chapman, who also appeared on Dog the Bounty Hunter, kicked off a series of fun tweets between herself and the actor on April 10 when she tweeted about watching his 1994 film True Lies.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Watching my favorite movie, [Arnold] Schwarzenegger and my good buddy Tom Arnold in True Lies,” she wrote. “This tango is so dang sexy. I think I could be drug (sic) around the floor by Schwarzenegger.”

Watching my favorite movie @Schwarzenegger and my good buddy @TomArnold in #truelies this #tango is so dang sexy 💃🕺🏼I think I could be drug around the floor by @Schwarzenegger . 🤪lol — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) April 10, 2019

A fan soon replied by imaging the reaction of Chapman’s husband, renowned bounty hunter Duane “Dog” Chapman.”

“That would be an interesting brawl, Dog and Arnold!” the fan wrote.

Arnold replied, writing, “I can take both of those oldies. … Scared of Beth though.”

I can take both of those oldies — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) April 14, 2019

Scared of Beth though.. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) April 14, 2019

Arnold’s humorous reaction spawned a reply from Beth, who questioned the fact that she was apparently so intimidating.

“What ? You are so not! [Laughing out loud],” she wrote, adding some fun emojis.

What ?😱 you are so not! Lol🤣 https://t.co/MaAXp1oU1S — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) April 14, 2019

Yes but in a good way! Marty Singer family & friends came out for my heart camp kids gala @campdelcorazon last night & we were all loving on @MrsdogC — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) April 14, 2019

Arnold then dispelled the reaction and revealed that he and lawyer Marty Singer we recently chatting about the reality star and showing nothing but love.

“Yes but in a good way! Marty Singer family [and] friends came out for my heart camp kids gala [Camp del Corazon] last night, [and] we were all loving on [Beth].

Your amazing what you do for those kids you can always count on us ..#buds https://t.co/Rl8rfXvrqE — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) April 15, 2019

Beth the replied, praising the Soul Plane actor’s charity work.

“You’re amazing, what you do for those kids,” Beth wrote. “You can always count on us.”