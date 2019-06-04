‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ First Look Photos Revealed Featuring Beth and Duane Chapman

WGN America has just released some Dog’s Most Wanted first look photos featuring Beth and Duane “Dog” Chapman.

The new series was announced earlier this year, with Dog writing in a tweet, “#DogPound REGULATORS MOUNT UP !! It’s been a long time please thank [WGN America,] And set your DVRs for the best show on television.”

In another tweet, Chapman added, “We can’t wait #DogWgna #DogPound meet [Red Arrow Studios] we’re all going to be together for awhile.”

We’re back ! #DogPound meet @wgnamerica an exceptional network who heard your Plea to bring us back now everyone follow @wgnamerica and use #DogWgna when saying thank you //t.co/TsPq1XnxP4 — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) January 14, 2019

Scroll down to see the new official photos from the series and let us know in the comments if you plan to tune into the new reality series!

Blonde Bombshell

In the first photo, Beth is shown sporting her classic blonde hair, as well a leopard print shirt and leather jacket.

She’s also rocking a some flashy nails and a gun on her hip.

Behind the Wheel

The next photo sees Beth behind the wheel of a vehicle, which is likely what they use to transport the alleged criminals they’re tasked with tracking down.

Notably, the couple and their crew have actually already caught one wanted man that we know of.

Dog and Beth

In a press release shared through WGN America, it was revealed that Dog, Beth, and their new team known as the “Dirty Dozen” tracked down Leonard Trujillo, Jr. and busted him in Rocky Ford, Colorado.

Per the press release, on the “12-day epic manhunt across southern Colorado, Dog and his team tracked Trujillo who was wanted for multiple violent offenses, and has a mile-long rap sheet including armed robbery, assault on a police officer, bank robbery, drug charges, and forgery.”

Dog the Bounty Hunter

In a more formal statement on the new series, Chapman elaborated on the purpose of Dog’s Most Wanted, and let fans know what they could expect from it.

“Crime in America is skyrocketing! Criminals are finding it easier to avoid the system. With more and more dangerous criminals running the streets the time couldn’t be better for the World’s Greatest Network to bring back the World’s Greatest Bounty Hunter. Fugitives beware!” he said.

Dog’sd Most Wanted Teaser

In addition to the new images, a brand new Dog’s Most Wanted teaser was also released today.

The short teaser unloads some high-impact clips of what fans will be able to expect during the series, and warns criminals that Dog is out there looking for them.

When Does the Series Debut?

Dog’s Most Wanted was originally scheduled to debut in the fall, but a recent comment from Beth implies that may not be the case any longer.

Last month, a fan tweeted to Beth asking about when the new series would air, to which she replied, “Apparently not this year.”

At this time, a premiere date does not appear to have been announced.

How to Watch

The new series will air on WGN America, so fans will want to check with their cable provider to see if that network is offered in their area.

There is currently no word on if the show will available on a streaming service, such as Hulu.