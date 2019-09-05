‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Fans Upset That They Don’t Have WGN America

The Dog’s Most Wanted premiere featured Beth and Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman getting back into the action of bounty hunting, but a lot of fans were not able to get in on the action. The new series follows as the beloved couple worked to hunt down some of the most sought-after criminals in the country. Some fans of the series were not able to tune in for the premiere, despite months of anticipation, due to a common problem. Fans of the reality television family took to Twitter during the episode to complain they were not able to watch the episode because their cable provider did not include WGN America, the network housing the new chapter in the Chapman family’s story.

I’ve literally been waiting months to watch @DogBountyHunter new show Dogs Most Wanted and we don’t have the channel 😭 — ashcat (@ashcat78968630) September 5, 2019

I feel so sad I don’t get this channel 😞 Dog I love you sending love and prayers — Suzanne Banks (@Suzanne96237770) September 5, 2019

@wgnamerica I would love to be watching Dog’s Most Wanted right now, but I don’t get that channel! This is very upsetting!!! 💔 I was looking forward to seeing Beth! My heart, prayers, love & support you DOG! Same goes for the crew. — Alygirl69 (@Alygirl691) September 5, 2019

“OH MY GOD! I dont get WGNA and I didnt know until just now! Im so upset!” one user commented.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Other fans were disappointed to find out the show was not available outside of the U.S. at the same time.

“aloha Dog !! I just ADORE YOU AND YOUR BELOVED BETH ..God Rest her beautiful soul [heart break and crying emoji], just wanted to say , I want to so much to see your Awesome, action packed new Show..unfortunately I don’t have that channel…Hopefully we in Canada get it soon,” one user wrote, responding to a tweet from Dog’s Twitter account.

“Very disappointed we could not get Dogs Most wanted tonight we live in Ontario Canada. We always watched Dog the Bounty Hunter but the new one is not on our station. I have Bell dish and it did not carry the show. :(,” another user wrote Wednesday.

The first episode of the new series caught fans up with the moment Beth Chapman and her husband discovered her cancer had returned. The show also saw as Beth, Dog and the rest of the team searched for their first fugitive, Willie Boy.

Dog’s Most Wanted airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.