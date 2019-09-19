‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Fans Are Loving Leland Chapman on the New Reality Series

Duane “Dog” Chapman’s son Leland is back on the hunt! The Dog the Bounty Hunter star, who operates his own bail bond business in Alabama, rejoined his family’s bounty hunting crew during Wednesday’s episode of Dog’s Most Wanted, and fans of the Chapmans couldn’t have been more thrilled to have him back.

“Like father like son,” the show’s official account teased ahead of Wednesday’s all-new episode. “[Leland Chapman] is back in #DogsMostWanted.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans couldn’t wait to see more of the rough and tumble Chapman son on their screens.

Glad he’s back he was definitely missed I know Dog needs him more then ever now .continued prayers for all — 🇺🇸Angie 🇺🇸 (@angelaaskew) September 19, 2019

Love love love you Leland. #getem — Desiree Ann Padro (@otterette35) September 19, 2019

Can’t wait to see Leland ! 🌸🌸🌸💙💙💙🌸🌸🌸💙💕we love you Most Dog ! 💕🌸 — Christine Jones (@christine5857) September 19, 2019

Leland certainly never shies away from an exciting hunt, having to be hospitalized in July due to a torn ACL he sustained apprehending suspect Edward Morales in Adams County, Colorado.

“I was just getting that healed. Just came out of rehab and everything, so I’m trying to take it easy…I’m trying not to get in no fights and not running,” Leland told Entertainment Tonight after the injury. “Two minutes before we get [to the manhunt location] they say the guy is gonna run, so we pull up on the guy. I get out of the car. I walked right to the side. I see him. He’s running, so I call the runner to try to go catch him, but he slipped and fell.”

Going after Morales on foot despite advice to let him run, Leland was injured after the suspected slammed a gate in his face.

“When I went to kick the gate, it kind of flexed and then it completely severed off my Achilles tendon. So it broke. Snapped it right in half,” he said. “When I put my foot down, I kind of felt like it was asleep. I felt like I was walking on sand.”

Leland continued the chase and “hobbled around the shed,” where he found Morales halfway up on the fence. He managed to “get off one shot on the taser,” hitting Morales near “the Achilles tendon himself and in the butt.”This gave the other bounty hunters time to catch up and help with the take down.

“Then, he got back up and tried to take off and then that’s when everybody grabbed him,” he said. “If I wouldn’t have done that, I would have caught him myself, but I still slowed him down enough for everybody else to catch him.”

Dog’s Most Wanted airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.

Photo credit: WGN America