‘Dog’s Most Wanted’: Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman Hypes Fans With a Promise on Social Media

There doesn’t seem to be a better hype man than Duane “Dog” Chapman. The reality star is riding high after the premiere of Dog’s Most Wanted on WGN America and doing his best to keep fans pumped for episode 2 of the series.

According to the WGN America official Twitter account for the series, the cast of the show will be livetweeting the episode and letting folks in behind-the-scenes of the shoot. But Dog is offering a little bonus for fans if they following the hashtag for Dog’s Most Wanted and they join the discussion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I will be following some [Dog Pound] members using the [Dog’s Most Wanted hashtag] tonight,” the reality star wrote on Twitter. “Are you ready???”

Live tweet an all-new #DogsMostWanted with the team! Watch and join the conversation TONIGHT at 9/8c, only on @WGNAmerica. pic.twitter.com/KRrcGvzhzw — DogWGNA (@DogWgna) September 11, 2019

Fans were quick to respond to Chapman’s call, letting him know that they’ll be tuning in to the latest episode.

“[Dog’s Most Wanted] I’ve been ready ever since I heard about,” one fan wrote. “Much luv to u all.”

“Oh yeah!!! Here’s to wishin’ and hopin’ and thinkin’ and prayin’ That you will follow me,” another fan wrote.

“I’m ready [Dog the Bounty Hunter]!! Got my snacks ready and I’m ready to cry a little,” a third wrote. “Love you guys!! Miss you [Beth Chapman.]”

The premiere of Dog’s Most Wanted helped to set a high ratings bar for WGN America, with fans loving some of the additions to the old school bounty hunter’s toolkit. This includes drone footage aiding the fugitive hunt.

Many fans were also interested in seeing the final ride of Beth Chapman ahead of her death back in late June. You can see some of her struggles in the show and how she was working through the disease and aiding the hunt.

“Dude, respect you, and extremely sorry about Beth, she was damn awesome… Love you, and loved your books and series,” one fan wrote after the reality star posted a new preview on Twitter.

“I can’t wait!! I just wish the episodes were longer [laugh out loud], we need more Dog,” another fan added.

“Dog, you are an amazing person, my husband was a fan of you when he was alive,” a third added with a personal touch. “Go get ’em brother, God bless, God Be with you and the whole team!”

Dog’s Most Wanted airs at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.