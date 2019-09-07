‘Dog’s Most Wanted’: Duane Chapman’s Grandson Reveals New Business Venture, and It’s Not Bounty Hunting

Duane “Dog” Chapman and late wife Beth Chapman‘s grandson Cobie is stepping away from the family business. While many members of the Chapman family are devoted to the bounty hunting business, Cobie revealed on Instagram Friday his exciting new business endeavor.

In a lengthy post on his Instagram, Cobie revealed he is now offering surfing lessons in Hawaii.

“My name is Cobie Chapman, I was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 2000,” he wrote. “My passion in life has always been being in the water and I’m grateful to live in a place I can do so. I have been surfing ever since I was 8 years of age but I have been in love with the water from a much younger age.”

“I love what I do and would like to share my surfing/ocean skills and knowledge to whomever may want to aquire (sic) them,” he added. “So please support me today if you would like to book a surfing lesson contact me directly until the website, Yelp and trip advisor are active. ALOHA.”

Fans of the Dog’s Most Wanted family took to the comments section to with Cobie well in his new business venture.

“Congrats on your new endeavour!! So exciting. The day we come back to visit, we will book in a few lessons with you,” one user wrote.

Cobie’s post comes a few days after Dog and the late Beth’s return to television on the series premiere of their new reality series, Dog’s Most Wanted. The series was originally set to premiere in 2020 but was pushed to an earlier date after Beth tragically died June 26 at the age of 51 following a long battle with throat and lung cancer.

The premiere episode gave fans, and the Chapman family, new footage of the reality star’s battle with cancer. Despite the toll the treatment took on her, Beth was dedicated to filming the series and standing alongside Dog as he and the Dirty Dozen hunted down some of the most sought after fugitives in the country.

“My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of Dog’s Most Wanted,” Dog said in a statement in July. “Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.”

Dog’s Most Wanted airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.