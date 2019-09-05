‘Dog’s Most Wanted’: Beth Chapman’s Daughter Bonnie Braces for Tears Ahead of Series Premiere

Bonnie Chapman is sharing her thoughts ahead of the anticipated premiere of Dog’s Most Wanted. Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman and Beth’s daughter took to Twitter a couple of hours before the premiere of the new WGN America series to express her mixed emotions about seeing her mother on screen. The episode marks the first time the family will see Beth in the episodes since her death following a long battle with throat and lung cancer. Bonnie opened about about how excited she is to watch the show, while also admitting her “fear” over seeing her mother.

I’m also pretty scared I’m gonna cry seeing footage of mom I haven’t seen before — Bonnie Chapman (@Bonniejoc) September 4, 2019

Fans of the famous reality TV family responded to her touching post with supportive messages, assuring her that the Dog Pound will be there with them every step of the way.

“It will be bittersweet but all of us in the #DogPound are with you and your family. We love y’all and miss @MrsdogC so much. She taught me so much and I never had the privilege to meet her. #DogsMostWanted #ThisOnesForBeth,” one user wrote.

“You’re a strong young woman. You look a lot like your mom. Your mom would be proud of you. Your mom will be looking down on you tonight. She’s going to enjoy the show with you,” another user responded.

Another user looked at the bright side of the new episodes, writing: “Just think of it this way. You are so lucky to have all this precious unseen footage of your mama. Not many people get that beautiful opportunity. I know it’s still raw and hurts like a bitch but she’s in a better place. No pain. And she has God and Jesus to keep her company.”

“And I know I dont know you and your family in RL but ive watched you guys while i grew up. So losing her hurt me deep to. Big hugs for you and the family. P.s I set my DVR. So ready for Most Wanted!!” they added.

The new series is set to follow Beth and Dog as they partner up with “The Dirty Dozen,” a group of bounty hunters, to hunt down the country’s most sought-after criminals. The show is also set to chronicle Beth’s final months of life as she fought her cancer after it returned in late 2018.

“My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of Dog’s Most Wanted,” Dog said in a statement in July. “Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.”

Dog’s Most Wanted premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.