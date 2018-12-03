Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Returns to Colorado Despite Doctors’ Recommendations

Despite doctor’s orders, Beth Chapman, has returned to her home in Colorado following her cancer diagnosis.

Chapman’s husband, Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, revealed in an interview with Us Weekly that he and his wife returned to their home in Colorado to be with family following her discharge from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where she was rushed into emergency surgery last week.

“They told us they didn’t want her to leave the hospital, but she was adamant, she just wanted to be home… she just wanted to come back to Colorado, she loves it here,” Dog explained. “We have the test results coming in tomorrow.”

Chapman, who had first battled cancer in 2017, “was in a wheelchair to the plane and then a wheelchair on the other side” for the trip, which came just days after doctors performed emergency surgery and discovered that her throat cancer had returned. At the time, doctors had also discovered something that could potentially be cancerous in her lungs, leading to them performing a biopsy the following day.

Although Dog has stated that his wife is “not doing good,” the trip to Colorado, which went against doctor’s advice, was to help the family return to a sense of normalcy and comfort, and also to help Chapman feel the support of her family and friends back home.

[We] were met by friends when we landed who brought us home,” Dog said. “Beth slept for almost an entire day, and she was more comfortable, then she got up and she was trying to do things around the house, trying to do laundry and wash the dishes, I said to her, ‘I’ve done all that, don’t worry.’”

According to Dog, doctor’s informed them that “the cancer follows the path of least resistance, so it goes downward,” also noting that “half of her lung was full of water.” He added that Chapman is “much more comfortable now [that] she can breathe” and that they are currently awaiting the results of the biopsy.

While Dog admitted that he is “nervous” regarding the results, Chapman is ready to put up a fight, taking to Instagram on Thursday to break her silence.

“Another bend in the road, yet not the end of the road,” she wrote, adding the hashtags “faith,” “love” and “stay humble pray.”

The family is now asking for fans to keep them in their thoughts and prayers, with the couple’s daughter, Lyssa, making the request to various outlets as well as a social media post.