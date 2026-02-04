Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Stepson Facing Life in Prison

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s stepson, Gregory Zecca, is facing life in prison after fatally shooting his 13-year-old son, Anthony, on July 19, 2025.

On Tuesday, Florida’s Collier County Sheriff’s Office shared an update on the case in a statement on Facebook, revealing that Zecca, 39, had been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm and using a firearm while under the influence. The aggravated manslaughter charge carries a potential penalty of life in prison.

Zecca is accused of shooting his son while allegedly under the influence of alcohol. The sheriff’s office determined that Zecca had been consuming alcohol “over several hours at a local establishment, purchased additional alcohol, and later used both alcohol and marijuana at a friends’ residence” where he and his son were watching a UFC fight on TV.

“Inside the home, Zecca repeatedly handled a firearm in the child’s presence, practicing drawing it from his waistband and dry-firing,” authorities allege, adding that while the gun had initially been “rendered safe” by removing the magazine and clearing a live round from its chamber, “at some point, the magazine was reinserted and a round chambered.” Zacca fired a single shot, which fatally struck Anthony.

Responding deputies allege that Zecca smelled like alcohol and that marijuana was in plain sight. Zecca’s blood alcohol content was approximately 0.116 at the time of the shooting, detectives determined, nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08.

“This was a heartbreaking and preventable tragedy,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a statement. “Our detectives conducted an exhaustive and thorough investigation, examining every element of what happened through witness statements, forensic testing, subpoenas, search warrants, and more. I commend their hard work and professionalism in uncovering the facts in an incredibly difficult case.”

“This case underscores that devastating tragedy that can result from mixing firearms, alcohol and drugs,” he went on. “Our hearts are with everyone affected by this loss.”

Dog and his wife, Francie Chapman, who is Zecca’s mother, released a statement via TMZ following the shooting. “We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony,” they wrote at the time.