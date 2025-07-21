Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Grandson Dies at 13 in ‘Incomprehensible Tragic Accident’

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is mourning the loss of his grandson in an “incomprehensible tragic accident.”

TMZ reports that Gregory Zecca, the son of Dog’s wife, Francie Chapman, shot his 13-year-old son, Anthony, in an accident at their apartment in Naples, Fla., Saturday night.

“We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony,” Dog and Francie said in a statement to the outlet Sunday.

Police told TMZ that the shooting was believed to be an “isolated incident,” and there has been no arrest in connection with Anthony’s death. Francie shares son Gregory with her late husband.

Dog, who married Francie in 2021 after losing wife Beth Chapman to cancer in 2019, is a father of 13. The reality TV personality shares son Christopher with Debbie White, sons Duane Lee II and Leeland with ex-wife Fonda Sue Darnell, sons Wesley, James Robert and the late Zebadiah with ex-wife Anne Tegnell, and children Tucker, Lyssa and the late Barbara with ex-wife Lyssa Rae Brittain. Dog is also father to Bonnie, Cecily, Garry with his late wife Beth.

In 2023, Dog announced that he had recently discovered he was also father to a son named Jon. “For the last four years, this day was a terrible reminder of one of the greatest losses of my life,” Dog wrote on Instagram on the fourth anniversary of Beth’s death in June 2023. “But God redeemed this day when I discovered my son Jon, who I just met recently, was born on this day. So now, instead of sorrow, this day has a new meaning. This is my son Jon and his wife Jodi.”

Dog first became famous as the star of Dog the Bounty Hunter alongside his late wife Beth. The two chronicled their bounty hunting adventures for eight seasons from 2004 to 2012 before the A&E series came to an end. Dog and Beth went on to star on the spinoff show Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, which aired on CMT, for three seasons, from 2013 to 2015. They then briefly appeared on one season of Dog’s Most Wanted for WGN America in 2019.





