Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Granddaughter Tears Ligament While on Family Vacation, But She’s ‘Still Smiling’

Duane “Dog” Chapman’s granddaughter is on the mend after suffering an injury during a family vacation. According to a recent Instagram post from Duane’s son Wesley Chapman, his daughter Chloe tore a ligament during their family’s seven-day RV trip.

“When your daughter decides to tear a ligament day 2 of the RV trip.. you have no choice but to carry her around on your back for the rest of the trip,” Wesley captioned a photo of himself carrying Chloe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“2 days down… 5 more to go!” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wesley Chapman (@wesdchapman) on Jul 21, 2019 at 4:51pm PDT

The news that Chloe had been injured was met with well-wishes from fans.

“I hope she heals quickly. Have a wonderful trip,” one person wrote.

“Aww..poor thing…hope she gets better,” another added.

“That stinks! Hope she heals quickly!” commented a third.

The father-daughter duo, along with Jodie Chapman and their son, had packed up their things and embarked on their RV trip earlier this week just after being in Colorado to attend Beth Chapman’s Celebration of Life memorial in Aurora.

“Home from Denver [and] now back on the road,” Jodie captioned a snapshot of the family, along with their three dogs, posing outside of their RV. “Our little family was in need of a family vacation. So this will be home for the next 7 days. 3 dogs… 2 kids [and] an RV packed to the brim! Wish us luck.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J o d i e C h a p m a n (@jodiejchapman) on Jul 21, 2019 at 7:21am PDT

As many fans noted, Chloe appeared to be wearing a boot in the photo, leading Jodie to eventually reveal that injury that her daughter had suffered, telling one fan that Chloe has a “torn ligament… first day on the road and we already have an injury… Lord help us.”

Unfortunately for the Chapman family, this is just the latest injury that one of the members has suffered. Earlier this month, Leland Chapman, who is the son of Duane “Dog” Chapman and La Fonda Sue Honeycutt, suffered a torn ACL while out on a hunt for Edward Morales in Adams County, Colorado.

Despite the injury, Leland still managed to capture Morales, who had a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to appear at a hearing. He had been charged with domestic violence and had pleaded guilty to harassment in June.

While Morales was booked into a local jail, Leland was taken to the hospital, where he was looking at undergoing surgery the following week.