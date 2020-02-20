‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star’s Daughter-in-Law Jodie Chapman Undergoes Surgery After Recent Accidents

Duane “Dog” Chapman’s daughter-in-law, Jodie Chapman, has been rushed into surgery after two separate accidents left her with one seriously messed up shoulder! The Dog the Bounty Hunter family member, who is married to Dog’s son Wesley, took to Instagram Wednesday to reveal she would be going into surgery that same morning after sustaining a small fracture, torn cartilage and torn ligaments in her shoulder.

“Well folks, Im officially going under the knife this morning, wish me luck!” she began her message. “Had my doctor appointment yesterday and sure enough Doc said I need surgery ASAP!”

She continued with some of the grisly details, “With a small fracture, torn [cartilage] and ligaments that are no longer attached to my shoulder, there is basically nothing keeping my arm from falling right out of its socket. So… Im scheduled for an emergency surgery this morning.”

Following surgery, Jodie revealed she would be put into a “big, bulky, cast/sling” for the next six weeks of recovery time, but ended her message in a way that let her followers know she was keeping her sense of humor.

“I mean if you’re going to completely destroy your shoulder you might as well do it in style, by getting injured on the back of a snowmobile followed by a not so gracious fall down the stairs,” she joked, adding a grandma emoji and signing off, “Turning 30 has just been AWESOME! LOL!”

Jodie’s followers were quick to wish her well as she prepared for surgery.

“Awww good luck friend! Hope you’re feeling real nice when you wake up,” one person wrote. Another added, “Going under for surgery and girl you’re smiling and in great spirits!! Good luck to you! [Prayers] to a speedy recovery!”

“Good luck. Hope all goes well. My prayers are with you,” a third added. “You will have a Angel in your operating [room] and with you always. God Bless ‘n keep us posted.”

Best of luck to Jodie in her recovery!

