Dog the Bounty Hunter's Brother-in-Law Has Died

The Duane "Dog" Chapman's family is currently mourning the loss of one of their own. On Tuesday evening, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star wrote on Instagram that his brother-in-law, Frank, passed away. Frank was the husband of Chapman's sister Paula.

Chapman didn't share too many details regarding his brother-in-law's death. But, he did post a photo of Frank and Paula and asked his followers to think of them during this difficult time. He captioned their photo with, "Please pray for my little sister Paula her husband left for heaven today." Fans soon flooded his post with kind words and offered their condolences in light of the family's loss.

Chapman's daughter, Lyssa Chapman, also paid tribute to Frank on Instagram. She posted a photo of her father, his fiancée Francie Frane, her aunt Paula, and uncle Frank. Lyssa included a moving caption alongside the sweet photo, as she began, "Rest in Love to my sweet uncle Frank." She continued to write that she was thinking of her loved ones during this time, writing, "My heart is with my cousins and Aunt Paula today. I love you all dearly. Life and Family are two precious gifts."

This is yet another difficult loss for the Chapman family. In 2016, Chapman's younger sister, Jolene Kay Martinez, died. According to 9 News, she passed away at age 62 from complications of pneumonia. She was survived by her two children and three siblings. Chapman released a statement about his younger sister's death, sharing, "Jolene was a very strong Christian, and I am absolutely positively sure she's in heaven right now. But in Hawaii we don't say 'goodbye,' we say 'Aloha Oe...until we meet, again,' and I know I will see my sister, again, which gives all of us some comfort at this very sad time."

The Chapman family experienced another loss in June of 2019 when the Dog the Bounty Hunter star's wife, Beth Chapman, died after a battle with cancer. Beth had been battling throat cancer for some time before her passing. She was first diagnosed with the illness in 2017. While she did seek out treatment for her diagnosis, she would later encounter numerous complications. Beth died at age 51 with her husband by her side.