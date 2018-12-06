Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Awaiting Results After Report Confirms Cancer Has Spread

Beth Chapman’s cancer has not only returned, but also spread, according to celebrity news outlet The Blast.

A source told the outlet that the Dog the Bounty Hunter star recently underwent tests to determine how far her throat cancer had spread. As previously reported, she recently underwent emergency surgery in Los Angeles after doctors discovered a large blockage in her throat.

Duane “Dog” Chapman’s wife has reportedly returned home to Colorado (against doctor’s orders) and is expected to learn more about her options after test results come back in the next few days.

“They told us they didn’t want her to leave the hospital, but she was adamant, she just wanted to be home… she just wanted to come back to Colorado, she loves it here,” Dog explained to Us Weekly. “We have the test results coming in tomorrow.”

At the time of her emergency surgery in Los Angeles, doctors also found something that could potentially be cancerous in her lungs, leading to a biopsy being performed the next day.

Dog has said that his wife is “not doing good” and that the trip to Colorado was to help the family return to a sense of normalcy and comfort, as well as to help Chapman feel supported by her family and friends.

[We] were met by friends when we landed who brought us home,” Dog said. “Beth slept for almost an entire day, and she was more comfortable, then she got up and she was trying to do things around the house, trying to do laundry and wash the dishes, I said to her, ‘I’ve done all that, don’t worry.’”

Chapman initially had surgery in September 2017 to remove a plum-size tumor from her neck. Two months later, Dog said that she was cancer free.

While Dog admitted that he is “nervous” for the road ahead, Chapman revealed that she’s ready to put up a fight.

“Another bend in the road, yet not the end of the road,” she wrote on Instagram recently, adding hashtags for “faith,” “love” and “stay humble pray.”

She seems to be focusing on better days on social media, having recently shared a photo of her and Dog in 2003 on one of their more memorable adventures. They were tracking down Andrew Luster, who was convicted of multiple sexual assaults before fleeing to Mexico — only to be hunted down by Dog and returned to the United States, where he remained imprisoned.

“2002 (sic) look at this oldie on the hunt for Andrew Luster,” she captioned the photo of the two conferring. “We were so young and [Dog] is so hot….vavavoom!”

The Chapmans have been together for more than 30 years.