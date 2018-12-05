Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Plans to Fight Cancer in Colorado

Beth Chapman is still hospitalized after her new cancer scare, but she and her family already have a gameplan for what comes next.

TMZ reports that Beth and her family, who are known for the A&E series Dog the Bounty Hunter, will head to their home in Colorado when ever she is released from the Los Angeles hospital she is currently receiving treatment. Apparently they want a bit of privacy, and that residence is their best way to ensure she stays out of the public eye as she receives further treatment.

Beth’s exact condition is unclear, but it is said to be “serious.” She is expected to remain hospitalized until her test results come in some time next week. Treatment for the condition will be detailed once those results come in.

Chapman’s husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, and stepdaughter, Lyssa Chapman, updated fans on her condition and asked for prayers on Thursday.

“They got most of the throat cancer out,” Dog said. “Her airway is clear now, but the doctors are afraid that it has spread. They are doing a biopsy scan to check if it has spread. … I told them I need to know right away and they’re going to get me the results by tomorrow. Hopefully it hasn’t spread. Last time it didn’t spread at all, so we’re hoping the same thing. … Please say a prayer. She’s not doing good.”

Lyssa added, “We really appreciate the prayers of the fans. We really appreciate the support of our fans. We’re all so devastated. We love our mommy so much. Thank you guys for being here. We’ve got such an amazing outpour from our fans, and we just really appreciate it.”

Beth herself has shared one update since she was hospitalized, which occurred after there was some some sort of blockage in her throat.

“Another bend in the road, yet not the end of the road,” Chapman wrote alongside a selfie on Instagram, adding hashtags for “faith,” “love” and “stay humble pray.”

The Chapmans have not publicly confirmed plans to head to Colorado once Beth is released. No further updates on Chapman’s condition are available as of press time.

Photo Credit: David Aguilera/BuzzFoto via Getty Images