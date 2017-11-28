Dog the Bounty Hunter Says Cancer ‘Picked the Wrong Female’ Amid Wife’s Illness

Dog the Bounty Hunter may have taken down thousands of wanted criminals in his life, but the reality personality says he’s nowhere as tough as his wife Beth Chapman, who is currently fighting throat cancer.

The couple’s A&E special, Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives, chronicled Beth’s diagnosis with a squamous cell carcinoma in her throat in August and her 13-hour surgery to remove the Stage II mass in September.

The emotional special gave a heartbreaking look at how hard Dog has been taking his wife’s illness, especially when Beth keeps bringing up her 50/50 chance of survival.

“I believe in that positiveness,” he tells her, breaking down in tears. “I don’t believe in the natural. The supernatural is what I wanna look at.”

Weeping, he continues, “I can’t say, ‘She might die,’ I cant do that Bethy, I can’t do that.”

Dog reveals that he has relied on his faith in God to get him through this.

“You pray, you ask God to intervene,” he says. “It’s the worst thing she’s ever faced. I’m scared to death. I don’t know what to say…I wish it were me.”

But while he’s breaking down, Dog says he admires the strength with which Beth is carrying herself.

“We’re gonna show the world how she’s gonna beat this, OK?” he says. “I couldn’t do this OK, that’s a tough woman, physically, emotionally, spiritually. The cancer picked on the wrong female.”

Beth, while terrified, says she has to keep her attitude positive.

“My whole life, I have been an example to other people,” she says, recalling the death of her daughter and her time in jail. “I’ve had so many comebacks. Im gonna come back from this.”

Fans were in tears watching the couple support each other through these tough times and sent their love.

