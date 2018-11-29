Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Reveals ‘Bad Drug Reaction’

Thank god for @theRealJaneBond she knew that I was not acting normal and she found the bad drug reaction and got them to stop them #DogandBeth @AETV — Beth Chapman (@MrsdogC) November 28, 2017

During the recent Dog the Bounty Hunter special, Dog’s wife Beth discovered that she was having bad reaction to one of her cancer-related medications.

While live-tweeting the Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives special, Chapman thanked her good friend Rainy Robinson for realizing “that I was not acting normal.” She then stated they discovered the bad reaction and stopped the medication.

Robinson herself tweeted out, “This medication was required but so doesn’t agree with her. Lost all sense of time space and place. It was heart wrenching to watch knowing there was nothing you could do.”

It’s been a few months since Chapman’s cancer diagnosis was revealed and her husband, Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman recently opened up about what the couple has been going through.

“She woke up once in the middle of the night and she’s like, ‘Honey, Im gonna die.’ I said, ‘No, you’re not gonna die and I’m not gonna hear that.’ She goes, ‘Yes, I am. You’re so stupid, how are you gonna make it by yourself?’ It has brought us closer,” Dog said while becoming very choked up.

“I’ve been with her since she was 19, she’s almost 100. Every picture I see of us together, I remember where it was. It just makes all those moments that you shared love a lot more real when that could be what you’re left with: just the moments. It was hard as s–t.”

“It was the worst day I’ve ever been through,” he added about her surgery.