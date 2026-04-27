‘Below Deck Down Under’: Jenna Wants to ‘Smack That Smirk’ Off Mike’s Face in Exclusive Sneak Peek

The feud between Jenna Woudberg and Mike Durrant continues on Below Deck Down Under — and Jenna has had just about enough of her fellow crew member.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday’s all-new episode of the Bravo show, Jenna threatens to “smark that smirk” off of Mike’s face after he continues to wind her up with claims about his new role on the ship.

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As members of the crew look back on their previous charter ahead of a night out, Mike can’t help but stir the pot by suggesting a “game,” in which everyone goes around and shares the “most enjoyable thing” about their last charter.

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After deckhand Eddy Hounsell cites “no beach set-up” as his favorite part, Jenna asks Mike what his “high and low” were, prompting the deckhand/stew to hold up a makeshift sign he had just created that declares him the new “Head of Department.”

“Mine was becoming Head of Department,” Mike jokes, eliciting laughs as Jenna sits stony-faced. “So, yeah, this has been my highest point of the trip.”

He continues, “It means a lot because, obviously, I’m the only person in this department. If you think about the stew side of things, like, if I asked Jenna to come outside and do a job on the deckhand, she couldn’t do it.”

“You think I can’t move around?” Jenna responds with outrage as Eddy attempts to keep her calm. “I’m f—king offended!”

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“Mike is winding me up,” Jenna adds in a confessional, calling the move a “big F you” to chief stew Daisy Kelliher, who “has deliberately told him to stop doing just that.”

Jenna first warns Mike to “take that f—king smirk” out of his eyes, threatening as she gets up from the table to storm off, “I’ll explode — like, slap that smirk off your face, and it really f—ing pisses me off.”

As everyone starts making plans to meet at the lagoon, it looks like Jenna is missing out on the night’s festivities — but will she ever be able to settle her score with Mike?

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.