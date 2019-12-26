‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’: Who is Rumored Duane Chapman Girlfriend Moon Angell?

Moon Angell, who is rumored to be dating Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman, claims to be a “personal assistant” to the reality television star. Angell became linked to Chapman only because his daughter, Lyssa Chapman, called her out on Twitter for trying to move in “on a man weeks after losing his wife.” Lyssa and Angell got into a public argument on Twitter, six months after the death of Chapman’s wife, Beth Chapman.

The public back-and-forth started when Angell referred to Lyssa as “Lil Miss TMZ Rat” in a now-deleted tweeted on Dec. 18.

“You’re disgusting woman,” Lyssa quickly replied. “Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY !!!”

THE WHOLE WORLD LOST A MIGHTY WARRIOR GODDESS FULL OF STRENGTH BEYOND #’s. I SEE THE WAVE FORM’N ACROSS AMERI🇺🇸 & CANADA 🇨🇦! STAND UP! STAND UP! ALICE ELIZA’BETH’ CHAPMAN WEEEEE ALLLLLL LOVE YOU TA’PIECES! YOU SAY YOU ONLY REGRET NOT WRITING A BOOK … Oh Beth’i U R THE BOOK ♥️ pic.twitter.com/6VAqXIfJB1 — Moon Angell (@frcklfacebtYqn) July 2, 2019

Angell responded with another now-deleted tweet, prompting Chapman to accuse Angell of riding her father’s coattails.

“I know you don’t know this,” Lyssa wrote. “But he’s my dad you dummy. Riding is coat tail. B— please. Lol. You’re dumb. Keep talking s— about his baby and see how far that gets you.”

Angell responded with more tweets written in all capital letters to defend herself, insisting she has been working with the Chapmans for 21 years. Lyssa later told a fan that she blocked Angell, who was “so annoying.”

THAT WOULD BE YOURRRRR THING HAVE ANOTHER DRINK & FUKK UP YOUR LIFE SOME MORE & EMBARRASS YOUR DAD SOME MORE — Moon Angell (@frcklfacebtYqn) December 19, 2019

In many of her tweets, Angell made several shocking allegations about Lyssa, calling her a “drunk a$$” and telling Lyssa’s fans they are “brain washed a lil drunk fame-w—.”

She wrote to one fan, “YOU GONNA BE SHOCKED WHEN DOG HIMSELF MAKES A STATEMENT ABOUT ALL THIS.”

you ppl are outta control YOU GONNA BE SHOCKED WHEN DOG HIMSELF MAKES A STATEMENT ABOUT ALL THIS — Moon Angell (@frcklfacebtYqn) December 19, 2019

According to Angell’s LinkedIn page, she has been working for the Chapmans in Hawaii since September 1998. She lists her job title as “Hollywood Executive/Personal Assistant/Denver Dog House Merch Store/DTBH Facebook.” She is also the CEO of The Silver Moon, a “freelance professional hair and makeup artist 1st based in Maui – Hawaii, traveling the universe of change, believing in new styles for the America we love to love.”

There are no recent photos of Chapman and Angell together. The only hint that they are dating comes from Lyssa’s tweet blasting her for “moving in” on a widower. Chapman has made no reference to her himself.

On Dec. 19, Chapman told Entertainment Tonight he was spending the holidays at his home in Colorado, where he plans to honor Beth’s memory.

“Beth was old style, old-fashioned,” the Dog’s Most Wanted star said. “So, you know, that means the tree and the presents. All the stockings hung up… so I’m trying to keep that exact tradition. I’ve got it all decorated. All the stockings are hung. We always left — when the kids were young — cookies for Santa, and I think I’ll do that this year also.”

Beth died in June at age 51, following a long battle with throat and lung cancers.

“It seems like yesterday,” Chapman told ET. “Six whole months already. And pretty soon it will be a year. It’s really hard when you start thinking about how long it’s been. I think that’s the worst of all, because I can’t believe it’s been six months… The first few months I didn’t care whether I lived or died. As a matter of fact I kept getting upset every time I woke up in the morning.”

