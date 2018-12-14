Dog the Bounty Hunter Gives Update on Wife Beth Chapman After Cancer Diagnosis

Beth Chapman is trying to keep her head up amid news that the Dog the Bounty Hunter star’s cancer has returned and is incurable.

Beth’s husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, opened up to Us Weekly Thursday about his wife’s state of mind, revealing that the 51-year-old isn’t slowing down at all after her cancer was confirmed to have spread from her throat to her lungs.

“She’s still trying to cook and get involved in my bounties and business. She’s still trying to do everything,” the reality star, 65, said. “Beth is the kind of girl who likes control. She’s trying to still advise me on my work, and I’m like, ‘Honey, I was the Dog the Bounty Hunter before I met you. Stay out of it!’”

She’s also keeping her stubborn streak alive, he added, explaining, “Beth will not take anything the doctors want to give her. Even the doctor told me he doesn’t want her to have seizures if the pain is that bad, but she won’t do it. She takes over-the-counter pain meds. She will not take anything prescription.”

Beth was first diagnosed with cancer in September 2017, undergoing a 13-hour surgery to remove the cancerous mass in her throat, which was chronicled on Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives. Last month, Beth was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery after experiencing a “blockage” in her throat, during which doctors discovered her cancer had returned.

Currently, Beth is receiving treatment in Los Angeles, with doctors recommending between four and eight chemotherapy sessions, and reportedly exploring alternative therapies as well.

As the family bands together around Beth, Dog told Us Weekly that he is relying on his faith to get him through.

“I don’t listen to the bad news. I don’t want to hear it. … I pray a lot, anywhere. I cry all the time,” he said. “I’m a sinner. I pray a lot. I have done double that. I constantly ask God to heal my honey and make sure He takes care of it. I’ve been telling Him that I’m going to try and quit smoking and cursing. I’m a dealmaker, and I’ll do anything.”

Beth has remained mostly silent following her diagnosis, but did address the latest setback in her health on Instagram last month, sharing a photo of herself and her husband in the hospital with the caption, “Another bend in the road, yet not the end of the road.”

