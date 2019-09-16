Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Team Issues Official Statement After Reports of Duane Chapman Having a Heart Attack

Duane “Dog” Chapman was hospitalized over the weekend after a suspected heart attack, and his team has now issued an official response to the reports.

“I can confirm Dog is under doctor’s care and is resting comfortably,” Richard Moore shared on Twitter. “Thank you for all of your well wishes- keep ’em coming.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The official Dog the Bounty Hunter team Twitter account retweeted Moore’s message and wrote, “This is an official response from a member of Dog’s Management Team to today’s media stories.”

TMZ reported that Chapman was taken to a hospital in Colorado on Saturday after feeling a pain in his chest. According to sources, the reality star suffered a possible heart attack and doctors are performing tests to determine the problem. It is unknown whether the 66-year-old will need corrective surgery.

Chapman’s hospitalization comes almost three months after his wife, Beth Chapman, passed away after losing her battle with cancer.

Speaking to PEOPLE Now last month, Chapman revealed that he will never remarry after Beth’s death.

“What deal we said is I will never take ‘Beth’ off my chest, I have her name here. And I will never get married,” he said. “And she said to me, ‘We are human, okay?’ And probably the same thing I’d say to her: ‘I know you’re gonna have a boyfriend, I hope you have 10, but don’t go fricking marry one, and say those words. Don’t you dare do that.’ I would say that, and she did say that to me.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jamie McCarthy