‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman in Medically Induced Coma, Family Says

Beth Chapman, the wife of Duane “Dog” Chapman, is currently in a medically induced coma.

The Chapman family broke the news in a statement to Hawaii News Now, saying she has been admitted into the ICU at Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In their statement, the Chapmans “humbly ask everyone to please pray for Beth,” and offer their “sincere thanks to everyone for their prayers throughout Beth’s battle with cancer.”

Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 23, 2019

Chapman’s husband took to Twitter on Saturday night to echo a similar statement, asking for prayers for his wife, who has been battling cancer.

Fans soon poured into the replies to offer their love and support for the Dog the Bounty Hunter and Dog and Beth: On the Hunt stars during this trying time.

Thank you for the update dog! I’m so sorry for the situation, but we all know bethy is the toughest person God could challenge. She’s gonna fight back. Praying 🙏🙏🙏🙏 — 🕹💻🔨💰 (@MeSoBrutal) June 23, 2019

Lord please put your healing hands on Beth and family 🙏 — madz🌙 (@madisonlowe1234) June 23, 2019

Lord please be with the Chapman family right now,

I know you are doing the best you can, because this is your plan for them. Lift them up and and hug them all…Thank you Lord Jesus Amen 🙏🏻❤️ — Michelle Kelnhofer (@mtalkington66) June 23, 2019

It is unclear exactly what crisis led to Chapman’s sudden hospitalization, as family has not shared any exact details as of press time.

Other family members have remained silent on social media, with one exception being Bonnie Chapman, Duane and Chapman’s 20-year-old daughter. She posted a seemingly happy photo of her parents together on Saturday night, though it may have been an old image.

She used two red heart emojis as its caption, and nothing more. Fans soon filed into those replies, as well, to offer kind words as they wait for more updates on the 51-year-old reality TV star’s condition.

Chapman has already filmed episodes of Dog’s Most Wanted, an upcoming WGN America reality series in the same vein as Dog the Bounty Hunter. A premiere date for the series has not been set, as of press time.