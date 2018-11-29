'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Beth Chapman Isn’t Letting Hawaii’s Volcanos Stop Her Anniversary

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman is staying calm in the face of a volcano eruption while on her Hawaiian vacation.

Beth has been on vacation with Duane "Dog" Chapman in the island state since early May, celebrating their anniversary as well as her victory over cancer.

But the reality television couple couldn't have picked a worse time for their tropical visit, as volcanic activity has been destroying parts of the state's islands and putting residents in danger.

The couple appears to be making the best of things, however, with Beth looking carefree and tan in a new photo she posted to Instagram this week.

Clad in an American flag cowboy hat, sunglasses and black tank top, the A&E star looked to be relaxing on a boat out at sea.

(Photo: Instagram/Beth Chapman)

"Anniversary week starts now!" she captioned the post, adding hashtags #dogandbeth, #hawaii, #volcano, #lakeconroe, #mothersday, #sisters, #hot and tagging her husband.

The couple had previously assured fans that they were in no direct threat of danger from the volcanos, posting a photo of the island map with the caption: "We good guys, it's not on our island. Love to everyone thanks for all the concern .. prayers for Puna."

Chapman has been making headlines over the past year due to her battle with throat cancer. She is now cancer-free, but has kept fans up-to-date on her wellness journey.

"We just share everything with our fans," she recently told Fox News. "And this wasn't something that you could keep secret. It wasn't going to be an easy battle by any means. And so, after doing a lot of research about it, I just felt that being open and honest with our fans, who've been so loyal to us for so many years, was the best thing to do."

She continued, "There are literally hundreds of fans that contact me on a day-to-day basis that say, 'I watch you every day while I'm doing my radiation.' 'I'm watching you every day while I do chemo.' And those words just didn't resonate as they should have, or as they do now. Because you just can't appreciate that fight until you're in it yourself. So I just wanted to basically let them see that they are not alone."

She showed great persistence when it came to fighting the illness, which surely helped her make it through the grueling treatment process.

"You can't let it overtake your brain," she said. "You can't become desperate and alone. You've gotta fight your way through it, maintain a positive attitude and surround yourself with people who are going to help you get through it."

Photo credit: Instagram/Beth Chapman