‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman’s Daughter Bonnie Flying Home to Hawaii Amid Health Scare

Beth Chapman’s family is assembling in Hawaii after she was placed into a medically induced coma.

The Dog the Bounty Hunter personality’s daughter Bonnie, 20, just tweeted that she was “on a flight home” in the wake of the frightening medical news.

Bonnie is currently enrolled in college in the U.S. mainland, meaning she will have a long flight ahead of her to her back to her family’s home in Hawaii.

On a flight home — Bonnie Chapman (@Bonniejoc) June 23, 2019

In the replies to Bonnie’s message, numerous fans of her and her family chimed in with support.

Many wished her a safe flight and hoped that her mother would soon recover.

I just want to say something else…..

Your family has allowed us into your lives for so long. As we all wait for updates, we want your family to focus all of your strength, energy, and love toward her and each other. Don’t worry about us-We will be here.💕 — Kathy_Jo (@KathyJo27082854) June 23, 2019

Love to you all. My heart aches for you all. Prayers to your mom. — Carrie Lee Sherrod (@carrieleesherro) June 23, 2019

Praying that God gives your Family comfort and that he gives Beth the strength to fight. — IT’S LEESA ASMR (@Bossiibiitch) June 23, 2019

Chapman, 51, was placed into a medically induced coma at Queen’s Medical Center’s ICU in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Saturday night. The reason for the coma has not been released, but Beth has been going through her second battle with throat cancer. She was first diagnosed with the disease in September 2017, became cancer-free in December 2017 after undergoing treatment and surgery. However, after a blockage-removal surgery in November 2018, the Dog and Beth: On the Hunt star discovered her cancer had returned.

The Chapman family told local news outlet Hawaii News Now that they “humbly ask everyone to please pray for Beth. They also wanted to give their “sincere thanks to everyone for their prayers throughout Beth’s battle with cancer.”

Chapman’s husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, shared a similar message on his Twitter late Saturday night, saying, “Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you.”

Ahead of her flight home, Bonnie, also wrote a brief message to fans, saying, “If you haven’t heard, my mother is in an induced coma. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers.”